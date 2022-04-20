Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an off-duty officer was injured during an incident in Richmond

At about 7pm on Tuesday, 19 April the PC, attached to the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, was in a supermarket on Upper Richmond Road, East Sheen when he attempted to arrest a suspected shoplifter.

The officer attempted to stop the car the suspect got into, but it failed to do so.

As a result the officer was carried on the bonnet of the vehicle for a short distance.

Another off-duty officer who happened to be in the area saw this and came to the officer’s aid.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the scene and the officer was taken to hospital for injuries to his hands and legs. He has since been discharged.

Detectives are investigating this incident and are keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, grievous bodily harm, failing to appear at court, possession of Class A drugs, theft from a shop, going equipped to steal and driving while disqualified.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, allowing to be carried in a stolen vehicle, theft and failing to appear at court.

They remain in police custody at this time.