Demi, 12, was reported missing on April 16 and we have carried out thorough enquiries in order to locate her.

We now need the public’s help to ensure she is located safely.

Demi is about 5ft 1ins tall, with very long, straight brown hair.

She was last known to be wearing beige and black leggings and a grey puffer coat with a fluffy hood.

If you are with Demi or know where she is please call us immediately on 101.