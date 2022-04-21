A Swindon man has been handed a life sentence after being convicted of numerous sexual offences

Patrick Dean Williams, 46, previously of Gooch Street, in Swindon, had previously been found guilty of rape, assault by penetration, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following a trial at Swindon Crown Court in January this year.

Today (21/04) he appeared in court for sentencing and was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 14 years for the rape offence.

He was also given lengthy prison sentences for the other offences, but these will be served concurrently with the life sentence, meaning they will run at the same time. He was also given a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

The offences relate to a period of time in 2016 and 2017 and came to light in 2019 when the victim called the police to report the crimes.

At that time Williams was in prison for separate offences.

Speaking after the trial in January, Detective Constable Helen Bott, from Swindon CID, said: “We know how difficult it is for victims of sexual offences to speak out about what has happened to them and I want to praise the strength and courage of the victim in this case.

“Due to the fact that Williams pleaded not guilty, this case went to trial and the victim had to relive one of the darkest periods of her life, telling her story to the courtroom.

“I hope this conviction provides reassurance that Wiltshire Police takes these kinds of offences incredibly seriously and that it encourages those who have experienced sexual assault to tell somebody so that their offender can face justice.

“If you don’t yet feel ready to speak to the police, then please consider telling a friend or family member, or make a call to a specialist charity or support agency.”

Wiltshire Police would always urge victims of sexual offences to report these to the police. You can do this by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Victims can also seek support and counselling from the Swindon and Wiltshire Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) – they can be contacted on the helpline 01793 781916.