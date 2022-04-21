A Tonbridge man who left a woman suffering critical injuries following a violent assault in a town centre nail bar has been sentenced to 28 years in prison

Thuan Dinh was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court of attempted murder after he stabbed his victim in the neck and tried to strangle her with a rope.

On the morning of 11 March 2020, Dinh entered the Tonbridge High Street premises before it opened and lay in wait for the victim, a former partner. The victim worked there and at around 9am let herself in with a key. She found Dinh hiding in a darkened corner. He was holding a long rope and told her he planned to kill her.

Dinh, now 53, then used the rope to try and strangle the woman. He also gouged her eyes with his fingers and stabbed her in the neck with a knife, which was kept in the premises for cutting food.

During the struggle a member of staff entered the nail bar and immediately went back outside to raise the alarm. Members of the public rushed inside to help and found Dinh still assaulting the victim. They pulled him from her and restrained him until police arrived. The victim was taken to hospital with serious neck injuries caused by the knife as well as significant trauma injuries to her head and eyes.

Dinh, of Rowan Mews, Tonbridge, was treated for minor wounds and taken into custody. Following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate he was charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Dinh pleaded not guilty but was convicted after a trial, having admitted a further charge of breaching a court restraining order. He was sentenced on Thursday 21 April 2022 to 28 years imprisonment and also given an extended licence period of four years.

Detective Chief Inspector Garry Cook said: ‘Dinh was responsible for a truly horrific assault, which left his victim suffering some quite appalling injuries. His actions were clearly premeditated. As well as the rope, Dinh had brought with him accelerants and we believe it was his intention to set fire to the shop after the assault.

‘I hope today’s sentence will provide some comfort to the victim, who will hopefully be assured that Dinh will have to serve a significant time in prison before he can be considered for release. I would also like to thank those members of public who bravely intervened and prevented Dinh from causing any further harm and whose prompt actions may have even saved the victim’s life.’