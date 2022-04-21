CCTV image released after woman sexually assaulted in Sheffield

Police in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a sexual assault in the city.

Just after 1pm on Monday 7 March police were called to reports that a 34-year-old woman had been assaulted by a man on The Wicker. It is reported the man become racially abusive towards the victim, before kicking, punching and sexually assaulting her.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries, however we now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may hold information that could help us in our enquiries.

Do you recognise him? If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 383 of 7 March.