Detectives investigating a double stabbing in Manchester make an arrest

At around 6.30pm on Wednesday 20 April 2022, police were called by the ambulance service responding to an incident on Pollard Street in the Ancoats area. Officers attended and established that two males had been injured.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for leg injuries. Another man, also believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed.

Overnight, a 23-year-old man presented himself at hospital.

Following extensive enquiries, he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Wes Knights, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “As our investigation progresses, thoughts remain with the loved ones of the man who’s sadly died. Specially trained officers are being deployed to support them.

“Overnight, our investigation has progressed and we are building a detailed picture of the events leading up to this incident. We can now reassure members of the public that we do not believe there is any threat to the wider community, that being said, extra officers will remain in the area in the coming days.

“As always, I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information, particularly dash cam footage from Ancoats between 6.15pm and 6.35pm last night, to share it with us – this can also be done anonymously via Crimestoppers.”