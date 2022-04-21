Officers investigating an incident in which a man masturbated next to a woman on a Subway service between St Enoch and St George’s Cross station are appealing for further information.

On the 11.42am service on Thursday 14 April, a man stood next to a woman on the train and proceeded to expose himself and masturbate in front of her. He then alighted the train at St George’s Cross.

The man is described as white, in his late 20’s, around 5ft 11, and of skinny build. He had a blonde and ginger beard and at the time of the incident he was wearing a khaki cardigan, beige trousers, and a baseball cap.

The service was very busy at the time, and officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and provide any information to assist their enquiries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 246 of 14/04/22.