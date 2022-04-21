Police are concerned for the welfare of Keiyre who is missing from Hove

Keiyre was last seen in the NW1 area of London on March 31.

She is described as slim, 5’4”, with shoulder length light brown hair, and has links to both Brighton and London.

If anyone sees Keiyre, or has any further information, they are urged to contact Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101, quoting serial 1444 from 09/04.



Keiyre was last seen in the NW1 area of London on March 31.



She is described as slim, 5’4”, with shoulder length light brown hair, and has links to both Brighton and London.



If anyone sees Keiyre, or has any further information, they are urged to contact Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101, quoting serial 1444 from 09/04.