The Dover RNLI all-weather lifeboat was scrambled just after 12.30pm on Thursday following reports of two-person reported to be in difficulty in the water. The Rescue helicopter 163 from Lydd has also been sent to the incident near The Leas in Folkstone. A second lifeboat from Littlestone has also been sent to assist in the rescue efforts along with Folkstone Coastguard search and rescue teams. The rescue helicopter 163 is currently conducting a shoreline search

More to follow