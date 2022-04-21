Two people have appeared in court charged in connection with disruption being caused at fuel sites in Thurrock

James Skeet, 34, of Drayton Street, Manchester, and Stephanie Aylett, 27, of High Oaks, St Albans, were charged after being arrested on April 15.

They were charged with aggravated trespass and breach of bail conditions.

Both denied the offence and challenged the bail breach during a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 16 April. Both were remanded into custody.

They appeared at the same court yesterday, Wednesday 20 April, for a bail application to be heard.

Both were granted bail with conditions. Skeet was ordered to reside in Manchester and Aylett to stay at an address in Harpenden.

Neither are allowed to enter the county of Essex unless they are attending court hearings.

They are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on May 24.

In total, we have charged 23 people in connection with incidents of disruption across the Thurrock district since April 1.

To date, one person has been convicted after admitting aggravated trespass. Catherine Maclean, 64, of Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks, in West Sussex was ordered to pay a total of £409 at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “There are currently no ongoing incidents in Essex and there have not been any since Friday, but we continue to be ready to respond to incidents of criminality should they be reported to us.

“I would again urge anyone who is thinking of causing disruption in Essex not to. We are not against lawful protest but to be clear we will respond to crimes which are reported.

“Our response over the last three weeks demonstrates that people engaged in disruptive, dangerous and reckless behaviour – despite believing it to be protest – are likely to be arrested, charged and put before the courts.

“My plea to you is to find a suitable way to protest and make your views known safely, without putting yourselves, Essex Police officers and our wide emergency services colleagues at risk of serious injury.”