Witnesses to an altercation in Dover are encouraged to contact Kent Police

At around 7.15pm on Saturday 16 April 2022, a dispute between the occupants of a black BMW 116 and the occupants of a black Seat Toledo took place in Pencester Road.

The BMW was parked in front of some shops when the Seat pulled up alongside it.

Following a short exchange, the Seat drove 20 to 30 metres away and then stopped. Four occupants subsequently got out of the vehicle and ran towards the BMW before hitting the car with a weapon which has been described as a baseball bat.

Upon returning to the Seat, they drove away but collided with a taxi after allegedly going through a red light.

No injuries were reported as a result of either of the incidents.

Four men, aged between 18 and 21, have since been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Monday 9 May. Two of them are from Dover, with the other two from Ashford and Deal respectively.

Investigators are continuing to review all available information, including seized CCTV.

It is believed there are a number of witnesses who are yet to speak with police and they are urged to get in contact at the earliest opportunity. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has privately held footage of the incident, including dash cam or mobile phone recordings.

Those with information are asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/70703/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.