A large amount of cannabis has been seized during a drugs warrant in Dover

Kent Police carried out the warrant at a property in Folkestone Road on the morning of Wednesday 20 April 2022.

More than 180 cannabis plants, which could have produced drugs with an estimated street value of around £200,000, were seized from a number of rooms, along with cultivation equipment and other items.

An investigation into the site is continuing and officers are carrying out enquiries to trace those who set up the operation.

Inspector Paul Barrell, of Dover Community Safety Unit, said: ‘The money made from the sale of these illegal drugs would have ended up in criminal hands, leading to knock-on crime and anti-social behaviour in our community.

‘I am pleased these plants have been removed from circulation and our officers will continue to work to track down those behind the site.

‘I urge anyone with concerns that drugs may be being produced or sold in their area to contact Kent Police through our website, by calling 101, or 999 if a