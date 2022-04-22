BREAKING • Kidbrooke • LONDON A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital following reports of a stabbing in Kidbrooke April 22, 20221 Min Read uknip247 The incident happened at Delme Crescent this morning. Air ambulance landed at Thomas Tallis School. Police say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent after a domestic incident. Tagskent London You may also like BREAKING • LANCASHIRE • Lancaster Police are appealing for information to help identify this man in connection with a rape investigation in Lancaster April 22, 2022 BREAKING • DOVER • KENT A large amount of cannabis has been seized during a drugs warrant in Dover April 22, 2022 BREAKING • NEWCASTLE • NORTHRUMBRIA ITV have announced the start of filming for true crime drama, The Hunt For Raoul Moat, starring Lee Ingleby, produced by acclaimed producers World Productions, and written by Anne screenwriter Kevin Sampson April 22, 2022 About the authorView All Posts uknip247 Firefighters tackled a flat fire on Pedro Street in Hackney Don’t get ‘cross’ – there are no elections this year Tweets by UK News in Pictures