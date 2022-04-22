Boris Johnson will face a third partygate probe after MPs agreed the Privileges Committee should investigate whether he misled Parliament with his repeated denials about Downing Street parties during the coronavirus lockdown.

There was no need for the Commons to hold a vote whether to launch an investigation as the motion went through without opposition.

It was a damaging debate for Mr Johnson with several Tory MPs using their time in the Commons to call on the prime minister to resign.

This does not mean the investigation will start straight away. The motion specifically said the investigation should start after the publication of the Sue Gray report. That report will not be published until the Metropolitan Police has finished its investigation and issued fixed penalty notices.

The PM has faced persistent calls to resign over partygate and apologised to MPs this week in performance high on contrition.

Defending Mr Johnson in the debate, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis said the PM did not mislead the Commons but made comments about partygate revelations “in good faith”.

He added that the PM “has always been clear that he is happy to face whatever inquiries Parliament sees fit”.

“He has responded to the event for which he has received a fixed-penalty notice,” Mr Ellis said.

“He made clear that he did not think at that time, that the event was in contravention of COVID rules, however, he has apologised for his mistake, paid his fine and accepted the findings of the Metropolitan Police.

“There is a difference between a deliberate and an inadvertent situation and I think most people would accept that.”

The PM told ITV News he is “determined” to lead his party into the next general election, despite many people believing he will receive more police fines.

He is thought to have been at six of the 12 events under investigation by Scotland Yard.

The motion being voted on by MPs states Mr Johnson’s comments “including but not limited to” four separate remarks in the Commons “appear to amount to misleading the House”.

He said the partygate saga has gone one “for quite a long time” and “there’s a limit to the amount of focus politics should have on this”, but he accepted the need for an investigation.