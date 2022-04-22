Detectives investigating a gunpoint street robbery in Leyton are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward

Detective Constable Ben Grix, of the Met’s North East Command Burglary and Robbery Team, said: “I am today releasing an image of the stolen watch which is a high value Franck Muller timepiece valued at around £70,000. It is a one-off custom made design and will be easily recognised by anyone it is offered to for sale.

“If you or anyone you know is offered the watch at a discounted price please contact us immediately.”

Police were called at 9.15pm on Monday, 18 April to High Road in Leyton.

The victim was boxing legend Amir Khan who was approached by two males who threatened him with a gun before stealing his watch and fleeing.

No shots were fired and nobody was injured.

DC Grix added: “We are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery, has information or has footage of the incident.

“If you were driving in the area around High Road, Leyton at the time of the offence and have a dash-cam, please do check your footage for anything that might assist our investigation.

“The effects of being a victim of an armed offence go far beyond a loss of property. If you have information please do the right thing and get in touch.” There have been no arrests at this time and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information, or those who witnessed the incident, should call 101 quoting reference CAD 6753/18Apr.