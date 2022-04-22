Don’t get ‘cross’ – there are no elections this year

You may have seen or heard a lot of news in the press or on social media about registering to vote, and elections and wondering why East Hampshire District Council isn’t talking about it too – that’s because there are no elections in the district this year.

Why? Because East Hampshire District council elects all of its councillors at the same time, once every four years. This means the next time you will be invited to vote will be next year, in May 2023 – unless there is a by-election or general election called.

Not all councils run their election timetable the same – some elect half or a third of their councillors each year at election time.

It’s always good to be up to date, so if you move house, change your name or turn 18 you can register easily by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Please be aware that even if you pay Council Tax, it doesn’t mean you are automatically registered to vote.