Firefighters tackled a flat fire on Pedro Street in Hackney

Part of the kitchen in a four-roomed flat on the second floor of a residential block was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire was discovered by a person who heard an alarm sounding in a flat on the second floor. They then saw smoke throughout the flat, which was heavy in the kitchen, and a small fire on the kitchen worktop.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This incident is another reminder about the importance of having smoke alarms fitted in your home.

“You should have working smoke alarms in every room where a fire can start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen and the bathroom. They should be tested regularly.”

The Brigade was called at 1237pm and the fire was under control by 1.30pm on Thursday 22nd April l2022. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Homerton and Stoke Newington fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a kettle.