Benjamin Hunter was last seen at around 6pm in the Bow Arrow Lane area of Stone, Dartford, on Wednesday 20 April 2022.

Mr Hunter, aged 31, is described as six feet one inch tall, having a large build, brown hair, short brown beard and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a red hood jacket, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a navy t-shirt.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 101 quoting reference 20-1279.