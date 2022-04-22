Online greeting card company Funky Pigeon has come under cyber attack

The attack took pace on 14 April and has shut down the company temporarily.

In a statement Funky Pigeon said:

“ Part of our systems were subject to a cyber security incident on Thursday 14 April 2022, which has meant that we are temporarily unable to fulfil orders while we work to restore services.

“As soon as we discovered this incident, we immediately took our systems offline and temporarily suspended new orders via the website. In addition, we launched a forensic investigation led by external experts to understand whether there has been any impact on customer data.

“Our teams have been working around the clock to investigate and resolve this incident and, while the investigation is still ongoing, we know that the services impacted were not those used to store customer financial card data, and therefore no customer payment data, such as bank account or credit card details, has been placed at risk. All of this data is processed securely via accredited third-parties and is securely encrypted. We also do not believe any customer account passwords have been placed at risk.

“We are currently investigating the extent to which any personal data, specifically names, addresses, e-mail addresses, telephone numbers and personalised card and gift designs has been accessed. Our work is ongoing, and we will be back in touch again should we have a material update that affects you. While we complete our investigation, it is still not possible to place new orders on the website.

“However, we will provide further updates as soon as we can, and in the meantime, while we do not believe your financial or account password data has been placed at any risk, we recognise the concern this incident may cause you and we apologise on behalf of all of us at Funky Pigeon. We know that every time you shop with Funky Pigeon you put your trust in us, and that’s why we take the security of your data extremely seriously”.