Police are appealing for information to help identify this man in connection with a rape investigation in Lancaster

Police were called on November 22, 2021, to a report a woman had been raped at an address in the city.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, reported a man subjected her to a serious sexual assault.

Following CCTV enquiries, police would like to speak to this man, pictured, in connection the offence.

He is described as of south Asian heritage, in his mid to late 20s and of slim build.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call police.

Det Sgt Hana Alayli-Moore, of Lancaster CID, said: “This a very serious offence and I believe someone will recognise this man.

“The victim is being given continued support by officers and we want to trace the man pictured as soon as possible.

“We believe he may work or may have worked in the Lancaster area.

“If you have any information please call Police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email 8533@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1488 of November 22.