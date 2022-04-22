Police were called to the home of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire over reports of a “serious” bomb threat, his spokesperson has confirmed

Cheshire Police say they were called on Wednesday, 20 April, to a house in the Wilmslow area after reports of a bomb threat.

They say no evacuations took place, but as a precaution, police explosives dog attended the address on Thursday to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.

A spokesperson for the England player said: “In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

“He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

“He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.

The 29-year-old has been subject to widespread scrutiny and criticism during what has been a poor season for all connected to the Old Trafford giants.