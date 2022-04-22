The 46-year-old man who was assaulted outside The Terrace Sports Bar on Fossgate in York on Tuesday ( has sadly passed away in hospital. His family were with him and they are continuing to receive ongoing support from specially trained police officers

The 38-year-old man who was arrested at the scene of the incident has since been released on police bail.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Steve Menzies of the Major Investigation Team has issued the following statement: “We are naturally treating this as a homicide investigation and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“We know that there were two incidents involving the same people at the Terrace Bar. It is believed that three men were asked to leave the bar at around 8:30pm with an altercation taking place outside, and then a further incident occurring just after 10pm, again outside the bar.

“We have recovered CCTV footage that shows a number of people have witnessed different parts of these incidents and I appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time to come forward if you haven’t spoken to us yet.

“Your evidence, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be vital to the police investigation”.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Investigation Team. Or you can email majorcrimeunit@northyorkshire.police.uk