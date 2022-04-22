Witnesses are being urged to contact police after a woman was found injured in Ramsgate

The woman, who is in her 60s, was taken to a local hospital by a member of the public after she was found injured in Plains of Waterloo at around 4am on Saturday 16 April 2022.

An investigation is currently ongoing to ascertain how the woman came by the injuries and whether any offences have taken place.

Officers are very keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 12.30am and 4am that morning, or who drove along the street around that time and has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/74027/22.