A man is due to appear in court charged with malicious communications and criminal damage at a doctors’ surgery

It follows a report of a man making telephone threats to Keyworth Health Centre in Bunny Lane, Keyworth, before attending and damaging the reception area at around 3.30pm on Wednesday (20 April).

Benjamin Statham, 31, of Beech Avenue, Keyworth, was later arrested and charged with malicious communications and criminal damage in connection with the incident.

He has been released on bail to attend Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 5 May.

PC Amy Billington, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Allegations of threats toward front line health service staff are treated seriously.

“The investigation has resulted in a man swiftly being charged in connection with the incident.”