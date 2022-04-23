A man who plotted with others to abuse a very young child has been sentenced to seven years in prison

Towhid Choudhury, 26 of Maitland Park Road, Camden appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 22nd April having previously pleaded guilty, at the same court, to the following offences:

Distributing indecent photographs

Attempting to arrange/facilitate the commission of a child sex offence

Three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child

Possessing a prohibited image of a child

Engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13

In September 2021, acting on intelligence that Choudhury had been uploading indecent images of children to the internet, officers from the Met’s Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation team raided his home.

They found two phones hidden at the back of a shoe cupboard as well as laptops, a hard drive, a tablet and a USB stick.

Even while his flat was still being searched, Choudhury admitted that there was indecent material on his devices. He asked officers how long he could expect to spend in prison and on arrival at the police station, said “I’m disgusting, I’ve got tendencies.”

Further searches found that Choudhury was active on websites and messaging apps used for the sharing of child abuse material.

Some of his devices used advanced encryption and were set up to auto-delete if he was caught. However, officers were able to act swiftly to secure evidence before this process could be activated.

They found that Choudhury had been actively engaging with other predators online. He shared extreme pornographic videos and images of very young children, including babies.

Some of the videos and images were ones that he had produced himself.

On numerous occasions, he was found to have discussed specific plans to abuse a child under the age of five with others.

PC Pete Howes, from the Met’s Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation team, said: “Choudhury is a dangerous offender who was actively planning to abuse a very young child.

“We have every reason to believe that – had he not been arrested – he would have gone on to do so.

“It is right that he is now behind bars where he can’t pose a further risk to children.

“Choudhury’s in-person offending was discovered because we responded to intelligence about his activity online. It shows why any notion that online offending is less damaging than offending which takes place offline is simply not accurate.

“We will continue to work with partners in the UK and overseas to share information that identifies dangerous predatory offenders using the internet to exploit and abuse children. Where they are found to be active in London, the Met will do all we can to bring them to justice.”