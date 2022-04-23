A Southampton man has been arrested for several offences following a police pursuit in the city

At 2.14pm yesterday (21 April) officers acting on intelligence attempted to flag down a car on Wimpson Lane, but it failed to stop.
Officers pursued the vehicle to Hardwicke Close and located the driver nearby.
The car was seized, along with a large pickaxe and an electric drill found behind the driver’s seat.
A 24-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of:
Dangerous driving
Theft of a motor vehicle
Failing to stop for police
Going equipped for burglary
Using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance
Burglary dwelling and theft
Assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Burglary dwelling – with intent to steal
He remains in custody at this time.