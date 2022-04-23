Can you help us find missing Richard Turner?

The 54-year-old was last seen in the Waterlooville area at around 11am this morning (Friday 22 April). Police are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please contact the police immediately. Richard is described as: • White • 5ft 8 ins tall • Shaven head • Full beard and moustache • Tattoo on his right shoulder He was last wearing blue scruffy jeans, a blue fleece, brown walking shoes and a blue T-shirt with a motorbike symbol. If you have seen him, please call 101, quoting incident 1307 of today’s date, or dial 999 in the event of an emergency.