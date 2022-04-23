Officers investigating a violent robbery at East Acton Underground station have released fresh images of two suspects

At 15.30 on Wednesday 9 February, a group including a man and a woman with two prams and young children were causing a disturbance on a westbound Central Line service.

As the train reached East Acton station, the man from the group grabbed the bag of another female passenger. She tried to get her belongings back from him, before the woman he was with proceeded to pull her off the train whilst shouting and hitting her in the face.

The victim was pushed on the floor of the platform and was repeatedly punched and kicked in the face by the woman.

The man then took the victim’s phone from her pocket before the group left the station.

If you recognise them, or have any information, you can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 349 of 09/02/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111