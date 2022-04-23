Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in Norfolk and Essex

Jordan Chenery, aged 22, from the Basildon area in Essex, is wanted for failing to appear at crown court.

Chenery is described as white, with blue eyes, around 6ft tall, of medium build with short brown hair and a short beard.

Chenery is known to frequent the Diss and Roydon areas of Norfolk and Basildon and Braintree areas of Essex. Police are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.