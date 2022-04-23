Police are investigating a stabbing which happened in Norwich on Thursday afternoon

Officers were alerted to the incident by paramedics who had been called to Sleaford Green shortly after 3pm on Thursday 21 April 2022following reports a man had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

A number of police resources were deployed to the scene including armed units and the drone. Enquiries led to three people being arrested in connection with the incident; two people were detained in Roseberry Road at around 4pm while a third suspect was arrested in Sleaford Green around 4pm.

All suspects, two aged 17 and one aged 19, were arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and remain in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned. One of the 17-year-old suspect’s was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A and B drug.