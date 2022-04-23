Police have arrested two more people and released images of a further suspect following football-related violence in the city centre

This follows the charging of five people as part of a comprehensive investigation by Nottinghamshire Police into the incident.

Officers responded swiftly after receiving reports that a number of football fans were involved in violent disorder outside Fat Cat bar in Chapel Bar, Nottingham.

It was reported that a group of Leicester City supporters smashed a number of windows and threw chairs and a table outside the bar, leaving members of the public fearing for their safety.

The incident happened on 6 February 2022 – in the lead up to the FA Cup clash between Nottingham Forest and Leicester at the City Ground.

Police have carried out extensive enquiries over the last two months, including looking back in detail through CCTV footage filmed outside the bar, with this work leading to the arrest of two further suspects.

Two men, aged 24 and 36, were yesterday (22 April 2022) arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have both been released under investigation.

This comes as officers also released images of an additional suspect they’d like to speak to in connection with the violent disorder.

The latest developments mean the total number of arrests made as part of the investigation has now risen to eight.

A 24-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on 7 April 2022. He has been released under investigation.

In the aftermath of the incident, police carried out detailed enquiries to identify suspects involved, which led to several warrants being executed in March 2022 at different addresses in Leicestershire.

This work led to five suspects being charged with violent disorder. They are:

⦁ Tyrone Smith, aged 37, of Central Road, Leicester

⦁ Craig Jones, aged 23, of Arden Avenue, Leicester

⦁ Przemyslaw Danik, aged 41, of Rutland Street, Leicester

⦁ Neil Munden, aged 53, of Winforde Crescent, Leicester

⦁ Craig Flint, aged 40, of Whitwick, Leicestershire

Smith, Munden and Flint appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on 19 April 2022, where they all pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

They are all due to be sentenced in July 2022.

Danik and Jones have not yet entered any plea and are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 26 April 2022.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The actions of the people involved in this violent incident were completely unacceptable and led to some extremely unsavoury scenes in the middle of the city centre.

“There is absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour in our society, which is why our officers have worked so extensively as part of this investigation to identify suspects over the last couple of months.

“We are absolutely committed to identifying everyone responsible for bringing this violent commotion to our city, so that we can bring them to justice.

“We have arrested two more suspects this week as part of our enquiries, which takes the total number of arrests up to eight so far.

“Our investigation is still very much ongoing however, and as part of this, we have released images of another suspect we’d like to speak to about what happened that day.

“If you recognise this man or know any other information that could assist us with our investigation, we’d ask that you let us know immediately, so that we can bring this case to a successful conclusion.

“You can get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 182 of 6 February 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”