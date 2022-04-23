Police in Essex are looking for 14 year-olds Elisha Howarth and Henry Addinall from #Braintree who we believe are missing together

Elisha and Henry were both last seen at around 4pm yesterday (Thursday 21 April).

Officers believe they are in the #EarlsColne or #Halstead areas but they could be further afield in Braintree.

Elisha is described as 5ft 1ins tall, slim, with long dark hair and green eyes while Henry’s described as white, slim, 5ft 4ins tall, with short brown hair and green eyes.

We’re worried about them and need to find them to make sure they’re ok.