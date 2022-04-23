Police probe early morning shooting of female in Lewisham

Police were called by LAS at 3.11am on Saturday, 23 April to Lucas Street SE14 following reports of a shooting.

Specialist firearms officers were among those who responded.

Following a search, a woman, aged in her late teens, was found with a gunshot injury to her arm in Lewisham Way.

She was taken to the hospital; her condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.

A number of crime scenes are in place.

A number of bullet casings have been recovered and sent for specialist analysis.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 ref CAD 942/23 Apr.