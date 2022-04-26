A 13-year-old boy who was critically injured while riding his bike on Groverley Lane, Northfield, has died

He passed away on Saturday evening. His family are being supported by specialist officers at this distressing time.

They have asked that no further details about their son including his name or photo, and that they are left to grieve in private.

The incident between Coombes Lane and Lowhill Lane was at 20.15 BST on Friday 22 April, and the driver of the car stopped and remained at the scene.

He is continuing to help with enquiries and has not been arrested.

Detectives are working to establish exactly what happened and ask that you get in touch if you have any information.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It is absolutely tragic that this young boy has died, and we doing all we can to find out what happened.

“It’s impossible to fully understand the grief the family must be experiencing. Please respect their request for privacy.

“We have spoken to people who were at the scene but would still like to hear from anyone who has CCTV from around the area on Friday evening, dashcam footage or doorbell images.”