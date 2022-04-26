Can you help Police find missing 86-year-old Peter Tapply from Southampton?

Peter was last seen at his home address on Furze Close at 8.45pm on Monday evening (25 April).
Police and Peter’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Peter and we are now turning to the public for assistance.
Peter is described as white and approximately 4ft tall.
He is believed to be wearing a blue puffer coat and a cap.
If you have seen Peter or have any information about his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting reference 44220162159. Call 999 in an emergency.