Exculsive: Murder investigation launched on the Isle of wight as Police arrest three following an altercation at a property in Shanklin

Officers on the Isle of Wight have launched a murder investigation and remain at the scene of an incident in Shanklin.

Police were called at 10.11pm on Monday 25 April to reports of an altercation at an address on St. Johns Road.

Officers attended and located a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say they have arrested a 29-year-old woman, a 52-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man from the Isle of Wight in connection with the incident.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are ongoing.