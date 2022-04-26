Harry Styles has been added to the line-up, headlining Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry on Sunday 29 May. Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama will also join the star-studded line-up

Radio 1’s flagship live music event will welcome an audience of 80,000 BBC Radio 1 fans to War Memorial Park from 27-29 May 2022 to watch some of the biggest acts on the planet take to the stage including Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, KSI, Calvin Harris, and Anne-Marie.

A small number of tickets have been held back for Harry Styles fans which will go on sale at 17.00 today (Monday 25 April). For more information, please go to: www.bbc.co.uk/backstage/bigweekend/

Pa Salieu says: “Excited to be finally performing in my home town Coventry as part of Radio 1’s Big Weekend. I know the Coventry crowd will do our city proud and show all the other artists the energy of the Midlands.”

Rina Sawayama says:“I cannot WAIT to come play at Radio 1’s Big Weekend for the first time !! It’s going to be such a moment.”

Performances from Radio 1’s Big Weekend will air on BBC Radio 1 across Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will be available to watch live and on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer channel and on BBC Sounds.

BBC One will also broadcast a highlights show as well as a special Harry Styles show – full details will be announced soon.

The line-up is:

Friday

Future Sounds Stage

Boyoca Jodie Harsh Sam Divine Disclosure Danny Howard Patrick Topping Eats Everything b2b Shermanology Sarah Story b2b Jaguar LP Giobbi b2b Ben Hemsley Pete Tong b2b Franky Wah Saturday

Main Stage

Ed Sheeran Central Cee Joel Corry Aitch Anne-Marie YUNGBLUD AJ Tracey Calvin Harris Future Sounds Stage

Easy Life Sigrid KSI Mimi Webb Fontaines D.C. Pa Salieu Tom Grennan Sam Fender Sunday

Main Stage

George Ezra Jax Jones Becky Hill Mabel Dermot Kennedy Charli XCX Lorde Harry Styles Future Sounds Stage

Wet Leg Alfie Templeman Rina Sawayama Joy Crookes Koffee Holly Humberstone Griff Foals Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 will also have a Radio 1 Dance Stage, BBC Music Introducing Stage and a Radio 1 Relax tent.