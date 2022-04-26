Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fail-to-stop collision in Norwich

The incident took place on Saturday (23 April 2022).

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a silver Ford car and a black Vauxhall Meriva car at the junction of Dereham Road and Larkman Lane in Norwich at about 3.45pm on Saturday.

The driver of the silver Ford failed to stop at the scene.

The three occupants of the Vauxhall received minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage. They’re asked to contact PC Nathan Woodgate of the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 307 of 23 April 2022. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.