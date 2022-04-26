Police officially name Bermondsey Four murdered in cold blood at South East London property as suspect remains in hospital

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) continue to investigate the death of four people in Southwark. Today they are naming the victims and appealing for information. The victims have have been named as: Denton Burke, 58 and his partner Dolet Hill, 64 they lived together on Delaford Road in Southwark. Tanysha (aka Rachquel) Ofori-Akuffo, 45 who is Dolet Hill’s daughter and lived in Kennington, Southwark, SE17. Samantha Drummonds, 27 who is Tanysha’s daughter and lived in Forest Hill, Lewisham, SE23. The family of all the deceased have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who leads the investigation, said: “This was a truly horrific incident and I fully recognise that the distress for the family and the community will be overwhelming. We are conducting a thorough and detailed investigation into the facts and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with any information to come forward. If you know anything or saw anything that you think might help us piece together the events which led to this, then do not hesitate, please call police. You can also call Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name.” “We deeply appreciate all the help we have already received from local people and I would like to thank them for their patience and support in what is likely to be a protracted inquiry. We are moving as fast we can at the scene, but we need to ensure we uncover all the facts and secure every bit of necessary evidence and this may understandably take some time. We are aware that we have family, friends and a community that are all asking questions, we are determined to give them the answers they deserve as soon as possible.” The inquiry follows a call to police at 1.42am on Monday, 25 April that reported a disturbance at a residential address on Delaford Road, SE16. Officers arrived and, when they could get no reply, they became concerned for the safety of those inside and forced entry. Inside they found four people, three women and a man, who appeared to have been stabbed. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, all four were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers entered the house they also found a man and officers deployed a Taser in order to detain him, he was then arrested on suspicion of murder. This 28-year-old man from Lewisham is currently being treated in hospital – he is in a stable condition and remains under arrest.