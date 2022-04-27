Police  have launched an investigation into an outbreak of disturbances which took place in the Foxwood area yesterday evening

A large number of youths congregated between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. Officers attended and sadly whilst dealing with the incident a PCSO was assaulted. There were also several public order offences as well as anti-social-behaviour.

The youths congregated on Askham Lane, Westfield Place and Westfield Park. Officers have now launched an investigation into the incident. This investigation involves reviewing body worn video from the officers that dealt with the incident.

Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact us on 101. Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220069859 when passing information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Senior Commander for York, Superintendent Mark Khan from North Yorkshire Police said:

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated on the streets of York.

“I am appalled that a member of police staff was assaulted during this incident. This member of staff is now receiving support and we will be taking swift action to deal with those responsible.