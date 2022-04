Joshua Jacques – 28 of Minard Road, SE6 will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 28 April charged with the murders of Dolet Hill, 64, Denton Burke, 58, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and Samantha Drummonds, 27.

This follows an incident at an address in Delaford Road, SE16 on Monday, 25 April.

Jacques was charged on Thursday, 28 April following an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.