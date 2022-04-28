A sex offender who abused three children in multiple locations including Maidstone, Dartford and Broadstairs has been jailed

William Nutt was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment, following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

Nutt committed a series of offences with three separate victims between 1998 and 2007. The abuse was reported to Kent Police between 2014 and 2016 and Nutt, of Week Street, Maidstone was arrested.

He was later charged with 21 sexual offences involving children. Nutt pleaded not guilty and was convicted after a 12-day trial. The 62-year-old was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday 26 April 2022.

Detective Sergeant Nicky Spicer of the North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Nutt has subjected three vulnerable young victims to appalling crimes for his own gratification. This was compounded when he pleaded not guilty at the trial and forced the victims to revisit their ordeals whilst giving evidence.

‘I would like to commend the three victims for the courage they have shown in ensuring their abuser has now been convicted. This sentence illustrates once again our determination to investigate all reports of non-recent sex offences and I hope it will encourage other victims of this type of abuse to come forward. We have a team of specialist officers who work relentlessly to ensure that offenders like Nutt do not evade justice, just because a crime may have happened a long time ago. I would also like to assure anyone who may have been a victim of abuse that they will be treated with the utmost care and understanding.’