A suspect has been charged following an assault with a knife in Maidstone

The alleged assault happened between 8.45pm and 8.55pm on Saturday 23 April 2022, in Week Street near the junction with Station Road.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to a London hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

On Tuesday 26 April, officers arrested a suspect and he was taken into custody.

Following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, Michael Jibowu of Upper Wickham Lane, Welling, Greater London was charged with wounding with intent.

The 20-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 27 April.

Detectives are continuing to urge witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the investigation, to call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/76506/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on their website.