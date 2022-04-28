Detectives investigating a robbery in Brent are releasing a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify

At about 3.40am on Monday, 24 January, a 47-year-old man was walking along Walm Lane, close to Station Parade, NW2, when he was approached by a man who demanded money.

The victim said that he didn’t have any change and continued with his journey. The suspect followed him and continued to shout.

A short time later, the suspect pushed the man and asked for his wallet. He then knocked him to the ground before shaking him; he stole the wallet and ran away.

The victim suffered a head injury as a result of the assault and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the North West Area Basic Command Unit are investigating, and have released a CCTV image of a man they need to identify.

Detective Constable Dervish, investigating, said: “This was a completely unprovoked assault on a man who was making his way home from a local shop.

“The suspect shook him whilst he was lying on the pavement, causing him to bang his head. It is fortunate that his injuries were not more serious.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 688/24JAN22. You can also give information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.