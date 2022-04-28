Essex Police have started a murder investigation following the death of a man in Thurrock

Officers were called to reports of a man injured after a serious assault inside the Lakeside shopping centre shortly before 4.30pm today (Thursday 28 April).
Emergency services attended but, sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is believed he had been attacked by two men who are described as being black or Asian.
One was wearing blue ripped jeans, a white t-shirt, black trainers and a black puffer jacket, and carrying a small bag, and the other described as wearing a blue tracksuit and white trainers.
‘Targeted attack’
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said:
“I want to extend my condolences to the family after this awful attack.
“At the time of the assault, this area of the shopping centre will have been busy so I believe someone will have seen what happened.
“I need them to contact my team of dedicated, specialist officers and staff.
“I know this attack will cause concern but at this stage we believe this is a targeted attack and there’s no risk to the wider public.”
Did you see anything?
If you saw anything or have any video footage, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote incident 750 of 28 April.
You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.