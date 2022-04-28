Essex Police have started a murder investigation following the death of a man in Thurrock

Officers were called to reports of a man injured after a serious assault inside the Lakeside shopping centre shortly before 4.30pm today (Thursday 28 April).

Emergency services attended but, sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed he had been attacked by two men who are described as being black or Asian.

One was wearing blue ripped jeans, a white t-shirt, black trainers and a black puffer jacket, and carrying a small bag, and the other described as wearing a blue tracksuit and white trainers.