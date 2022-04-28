Investigators are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Whitstable

At around 6.05am on Thursday 28 April 2022, a green Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in a one-vehicle collision on the westbound A299 Thanet Way, near the Dargate Road exit.

Emergency services attended the scene and the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced deceased.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating and urge anyone who witnessed the collision and has yet to speak to police, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference DS/DH/48/22.