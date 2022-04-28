Specialist detectives are investigating after a man was shot in Bromley, Orpington yesterday afternoon

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3.51pm on Wednesday, 27 April to Church Hill, Orpington.

Specialist firearms officers were among those responding.

A 30-year-old man was found at the scene with gunshot injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but may be life-changing.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

The investigation is led by officers Specialist Crime (Trident).

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Pearce said: “This attack took place in broad daylight and was witnessed by a number of horrified onlookers who alerted us immediately before rushing to the victim’s aid. We’ve spoken to a number of people already but if you have something you want to tell us and haven’t yet come forward I ask you to do so as quickly as possible.

“The victim was walking down the street when shots were fired by unknown individuals who fled in a white Kia Sportage in the direction of Old Priory Avenue.

“This vehicle was later found burned out in Sheldon Gardens. We want to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle, or was driving in the area and may have caught dash cam footage. The information you provide could prove vital.”

A number of shell casings were recovered from the scene and have been seized for further analysis.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 4725/27 Apr.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.