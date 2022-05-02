A body found by police searching for a woman who went missing more than a week ago has been confirmed as Katie Kenyon

The 33-year-old, last seen getting into a Ford Transit van in Burnley on 22 April, died from head injuries, a post-mortem examination has found.

Lancashire Police found the body on Friday night while searching in the Forest of Bowland.

Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, has been charged with Ms Kenyon’s murder.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday and will face trial on 14 November.

Lancashire Police said in a statement: “We can now sadly confirm that the body found in the Forest of Bowland is that of Katie Kenyon.

“We found Katie on Friday following extensive searches and she has now been formally identified as the missing Padiham mum, 33.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday and the cause of death was given as head injuries.

“Our thoughts remain with Katie’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. The family continues to be supported by our specially trained officers.”

On Thursday, forensic searches were focused on a particular area in the Forest of Bowland to determine whether it could be linked to Ms Kenyon’s disappearance

Searches had previously been held in Gisburn Forest in the Ribble Valley, with more than 60 specialist officers from four police forces scouring the dense woodland.

Fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones were also deployed.