A man has been arrested after police responded to a report regarding concern for the welfare of a woman in Bristol on Saturday evening

At just before midnight, a member of the public contacted police after witnessing an incident in which a woman appeared to be pulled into a silver Ford car against her will on Anchor Road.

The Ford was pursued through Bristol city centre and onto the M32 before continuing onto the A4174 towards Keynsham. It was stopped by officers on Wellsway, Keynsham at around 00.20 BST on Sunday 1 May.

One of the occupants of the Ford, a man his mid-20s, left the scene and was located by officers nearby. He was arrested for multiple offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

He was taken to hospital to be checked over. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A female passenger was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Appropriate safeguarding measures have been put in place for her welfare.

During the course of the police pursuit, the Ford was involved in a collision with two pedestrians on St Augustine’s Parade who required medical attention for minor injuries. A further collision occurred on the northbound carriageway of the M32 between the police car conducting the pursuit and third party vehicle. Three members of the public were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to police involvement prior to the collisions occurring.

Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call 101 reference 5222102562.