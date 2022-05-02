An 18-year-old man from Carlisle, has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision

The incident occurred on the 1st May, at approximately 4:50pm, near to the Cliff Inn at Westlinton on the A6071.

​

Police, Fire Search and Rescue and Ambulance attended the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family have been informed.

​

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

​

The road between Longtown and Brampton and the road leading from the A6071 to Alstonby Hall are closed whilst emergency services attend the scene.

These roads will remain closed for some time. Please plan you route accordingly.

Collision investigation officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

​

Anyone with information can email SCIU@cumbria.police.uk with information you may have in relation to this incident. You can also call 101 and ask to speak to an officer in the Constabulary’s Mobile Support Group. Please quote log 137 of 1st May with any report made.